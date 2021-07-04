Motorcycle crash on I-15 sends one man to hospital, delays traffic

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

FORT HALL – On Friday, July 2 at 9:09 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 77, south of Fort Hall.

Michael Fleming, 48, of Pocatello, was traveling northbound on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Fleming lost control of the vehicle and rolled it into the median.

Northbound lanes were blocked for about 40 minutes.

Fleming was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.