No major injuries after semi-truck collides with SUV

BLACKFOOT — No one was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Blackfoot Friday.

The crash occurred during the afternoon on northbound Interstate 15, south of the exit 93 off-ramp.

Police reports show Adem Orhan, 35, of New York, was driving northbound on I-15 in a 2018 Volvo semi-truck pulling an empty cargo trailer. The front left tire of the semi-truck blew and Orhen side-swiped a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by Carolyn McCord, 72, of Idaho Falls.

The Tahoe came to rest against the left guard-rail and the semi-truck came to rest in the left lane of Interstate 15.

The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours.