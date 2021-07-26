Pet of the Week: Bell

Sweet Bell has found her fur-ever home! This happy and friendly senior girl was adopted shortly after filming her video! Snake River Animal Shelter has many more senior dogs available for adoption at this time, though.

Buddy: Buddy is a 13-year-old pit bull/terrier mix. This happy and energetic boy seems to do well with children, dogs, and cats. He does have separation anxiety, but he would love to be someone’s new best friend!

Tucker: Tucker is an 8-year-old Brittany Spaniel mix. This calm and gentle boy seems to do well with other dogs. He hasn’t been at the shelter for too long. Let’s keep it that way! Tucker can’t want to meet his fur-ever family!

Hunny: Hunny is a 7-year-old lab mix. She comes across a bit intimidating, but this is one of the sweetest girls you’ll meet. Hunny has been at Snake River Animal Shelter since the beginning of June – She is more than ready to meet her fur-ever family!

Please come visit the dogs (and cats) at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can find more available animal photos on the shelter’s Facebook page!