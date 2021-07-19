Pet of the Week: Char

Char is one of the happiest boys you’ll meet! This 6-year-old lab mix loves to be around people. He enjoys playing in the water and playing fetch. He’s really great at catching the ball in the air, too!

Char has a very calm demeanor and loves to play and go on walks, but he would do best in a home with older children that have experience with dogs. Char would make an excellent best friend!

Come meet Char at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can find pictures of him and the other available animals at Snake River Animal Shelter’s Facebook page. Let’s find Char his fur-ever home!