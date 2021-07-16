Police say man arrested after hit and run and high speed chase

BLACKFOOT — A man was arrested in Bingham County after two vehicle crashes and a high-speed chase.

Blackfoot Police Department reports say officers arrived at the Meridian Street and Riverton Road area at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday after someone reported a hit-and-run crash. Investigators learned a black vehicle was involved and had fled the scene of the crash, according to a news release.

Eventually, police spotted a black Chrysler 300 with Migel Angel Martinez, 25, behind the wheel driving erratically through neighborhoods. The car had the driver’s side door open, it was serving into opposing traffic and was running cars off the road.

Officers tried to stop the car, but report Martinez took off at high speeds. Police chased Martinez until he crashed into a large light pole at the entrance to Tadd Jenkins Auto Group off West Bridge Street.

Martinez was taken into custody and taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital before being booked into the Bingham County Jail.

Court records show Martinez is charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery of police officers, felony eluding and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

An initial appearance is scheduled for Friday morning.

Police are requesting that anyone who was run off the road by Martinez call Bingham County Dispatch (208) 785-1234 to report the situation.