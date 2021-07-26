Ride on the East Idaho News chopper as part of Ammon Days

We had such a great time taking you to the skies at Riverfest that we’re doing it again!

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Stone’s Kia and offering helicopter rides on the East Idaho News chopper at Ammon Days on Aug. 7.

For only $65 per person, riders will take off from the baseball diamonds at McCowin Park, soar over the festivities and fly over Ammon and Idaho Falls. You’re welcome to take as many photos (and videos) from the air as you want and trust us — it will make celebrating Ammon Days extra special.

Rides are extremely limited and run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are up to six spaces available per helicopter ride, so you can bring your family, significant other or go with a group of friends!

Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m. and once they’re gone, they’re gone!

IMPORTANT THINGS TO REMEMBER

Once you have paid for the tickets, an email will be sent to you that you must print off and bring with you.

You will need to arrive at the helicopter check-in tent at least 20 minutes before your flight. It’s OK to be very early – but it really stinks if you are even one minute late because there will be no refunds.

EVERY SEAT WILL SELL OUT, SO IF YOU ARE LATE AND MISS YOUR RIDE, WE CAN NOT GET YOU ON ANOTHER FLIGHT. THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS.

Children under 3 and pregnant mothers are not able to ride in the helicopter. If you have motion sickness or any severe medical condition, you should not fly. Children under 18 years old are not allowed to ride without the accompaniment of an adult.

Weight constraints may require certain individuals to ride in certain spots and specific seats are NOT reserved.

You must have fun. If you are boring, you should probably stay home.

Get more information and book your flight here.