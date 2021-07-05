SWAT team responds to Idaho Falls townhomes

IDAHO FALLS — The area around Energy Drive was blocked off for a few hours Monday when Idaho Falls Police responded to a barricaded suicidal person in a townhome.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says the resident who called 911 said they heard what they believed was a gunshot before officers, crisis negotiators and other first responders arrived at the home around 10 a.m.

“Officers attempted to make contact with the individual but received no response,” Clements said around 1 p.m. “The IFPD SWAT team made entry into the residence where they located the person, deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers are still on scene assisting family, but should clear within the hour. … This is never the outcome anyone hopes for in these situations. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the individual’s family and loved ones. Out of respect for the family and the individual, no further info will be released.”