Teton Valley offers traditional Independence Day celebration

DRIGGS — Boy Scouts, pancakes in the park and a forty-year-old hot air balloon festival round out the corners of Independence Day in the Tetons. Here’s what you can look forward to this weekend in Teton Valley.

City of Victor

If you’re traveling from Teton Pass or up and around over Pine Creek Pass you’ll hit the “end of the line,” affectionately, the city of Victor and the end of the Union Pacific Railroad.

City officials are excited to host the annual Fourth of July celebrations on July 3 this year after taking a COVID precautionary break last summer. If you are an early bird, come to 7:30 a.m. Flag Ceremony hosted by local boy scouts in the Victor City Park (the same park where Music on Main plays every Thursday evening). Stay for some flapjacks flipped by the non-profit Community Resource Center of Teton Valley through 9:30 a.m. with the $10 cost benefiting the organization.

Also hosted at the City Park will be the annual craft fair starting on Friday, July 2 and running through Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s generally agreed that the only time reverse angle parking is accepted by everyone in town is during the Independence Day parade when residents and visitors alike line the wide Main Street at the south end of the valley.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and is a grand celebration of pride and community — from firetrucks and the veterans of American Legion Post 95 to the Teton High School band, you won’t want to forget a bag or two to pick up all the candy thrown at this event.

And in its 26th year, the Annual PIGnic at the Knotty Pine on Main Street will start just before the parade floats by on Saturday and again on Sunday, July 4. Come for the free music and stay for the smoked BBQ. All ages are invited.

Schedule:

TETON VALLEY BALLOON RALLY – JULY 1-4: 5:45 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds

5:45 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds TETON VALLEY RODEO – FRIDAY JULY 2ND & SATURDAY JULY 3RD: 8 p.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds

8 p.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds SATURDAY JULY 3RD IN CITY OF VICTOR: 7:30 a.m. Flag Ceremony in City Park, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Breakfast in City Park hosted by The Resource Center, 10:30 a.m. Parade on Main Street, Craft Fair, lunch and entertainment in City Park following the parade.

7:30 a.m. Flag Ceremony in City Park, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Breakfast in City Park hosted by The Resource Center, 10:30 a.m. Parade on Main Street, Craft Fair, lunch and entertainment in City Park following the parade. SUNDAY JULY 4TH IN DRIGGS: 6:30-9:45 p.m. Live music by George Kilby Jr. and the Road Dogs at the Driggs City Center Plaza, 10:15 p.m. – FIREWORKS DISPLAY off of LeGrand Pierre Ave

City of Driggs

The city of Driggs picks up where Victor left off on Sunday, July 4 capping the evening with a fireworks show. (There is a burn ban in effect for Teton County but the fireworks are still on. This could be subject to change if dry conditions continue).

Downtown Driggs Association will present three outdoor summer concerts at the Driggs City Plaza, with free music plus food, beer and wine available for sale. The series starts Sunday with George Kilby Jr. and the Road Dogs starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Driggs City Plaza.

The concert will wrap up around 9:45 p.m. with fireworks scheduled to commence at 10:15 p.m. just north of town off of LeGrand Pierre Ave.

40 years of flying with the Teton Valley Balloon Rally

Now celebrating its 40 years of flying high over the Tetons, the Teton Valley Balloon Rally is a classic valley event that hosts pilots from around the country. The event lifts off for four days over the Fourth of July weekend at the Teton County Fairgrounds north of the City of Driggs on the east side of the highway.

Because of the pandemic, the Balloon Rally will require you to pre-purchase a spectator pass prior to arriving at the field. These passes may be purchased here. Daily admission to the fairgrounds for morning launches are $15 a piece or $50 for a four-day pass.

Spectator admission will open at 5:45 a.m. each morning of scheduled flights and will close at 6:30 a.m. For those interested in riding more information is available online at www.tetonvalleyballoonrally.com.