Troopers investigating crash on U.S. 20 near Henrys Lake

UPDATE:

Idaho State Police report the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 400 near Henrys Lake is reopened after a crash Monday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ISLAND PARK — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash Monday morning along U.S. Highway 20 near Island Park.

Troopers report the crash happened around 8 a.m. and is blocking the eastbound lane at milepost 400 near Henrys Lake. While the crash has blocked the lane, ISP says traffic can still drive around the crash but urges drivers to be cautious.

It is not yet clear as to what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.