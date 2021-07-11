Local man remembered for positively impacting others suddenly dies

IDAHO FALLS — A local man is being remembered for having “so much passion for everything he did” and helping make “many people who they are today.”

Camry Ingram, 23, unexpectedly died at his Idaho Falls home on July 5. Camry is one of seven siblings, and his brothers say he was always looking for adventures to go on with them. He spent the last part of his life working for a fiber optic company and was excited to share that passion with his older brother, Colter Ingram, who’s a power lineman.

“He loved his family and friends. He had a big heart and would do anything for anyone,” Camry’s twin brother, Colby, told EastIdahoNews.com. “He impacted people. We are proud of everything he has done.”

Camry loved to play with animals, video games, listen to music and lift weights, but more than anything, he loved sports. He was involved in track, but his family says football was his life. He started playing football with Colby when they were 13 years old after a school teacher and grid kid coach and director told the brothers the team needed them.

Before graduating from Sugar-Salem High School in 2017, Camry accomplished what many football players hope to do. People remember Camry for the outstanding play he made in 2015 that’s etched in fan’s memories.

His family says he caught the game-winner against the Fruitland Grizzlies in the corner of the endzone next to the pylon with only two seconds left. Colby says it was the first time in nearly a decade that the Grizzlies lost the quarter-finals and didn’t play in the state championship game.

“Camry was the star linebacker and star receiver,” Colby recalls. “He could do it all — from running the ball to interceptions and big hits. He was amazing.”

Camry Ingram while playing for the Sugar-Salem High School football team. | Courtesy Ingram family

Along with his athletic abilities, Camry was also a friend to all. He would often be found after school or scouts at his friend, Joseph Parkinson’s, home. He learned from others how to farm — from moving pipe to planting and digging.

His family says his smile and funny personality were infectious. He even earned the nickname “Mr. Chow” from Colby and his other brother, Jaime Klingler, because he was always eating or wanted to eat.

“He had a smile that could change anyone’s day,” Colby added. “From the classroom to sports to his home life, he knew how to make everyone feel better.”

Camry’s brothers say no family deserves to suffer the loss of a loved one. They encourage people not to hesitate to reach out to others they think may be hurting and help them. They also mentioned the importance of loving your family and holding them close.

“No one needs to be afraid of being weak. Everyone gets weak, and we go below the line, but we can always get above it,” Colby says. “Never feel like you’re trapped. Reach out. People love you.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the funeral expenses and other costs associated with Camry’s passing. Click here to donate.

Read Camry’s obituary here.