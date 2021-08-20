A Feel Good Friday surprise for an ice cream man who has volunteered thousands of hours in the community

This week we are honoring a man who has donated thousands of hours over the years volunteering and helping his community.

Many know Kevin Call as the owner of Farr’s Candy and Ice Cream but that’s just one part of Kevin’s life. He volunteers with the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls and helped make last weekend’s Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race the most successful in history.

Kevin helps his neighbors, friends, strangers and others in the community with his time, talents, money and ice cream.

We surprised Kevin and thanked him for his work. Check out the video in the player above!