Amber Alert issued for 2 children abducted in Utah

PRICE, Utah (KSL.com) — Carbon County officials issued an Amber Alert for two children who they say were abducted Friday morning.

Eight-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Mangum were taken from Price, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Rowley has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 3 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 50 pounds. Mangum also has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds. Both children were last seen wearing pajamas.

The suspect is identified as Derek Michael Rowley. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, a skull tattoo on his right hand, and tattoos on his right arm.

Derek Rowley is believed to be driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed and Washington license plate C66780T. It is hauling a white fifth-wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE. Authorities believe he may be traveling from Utah to Washington.

Anyone with information should call police at 435-637-0890 or call 911.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.