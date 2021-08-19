Emmy has 7 Questions for a teenager changing the lives of dogs and cats with bow ties

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m speaking with Sir Darius Brown – a 14-year-old entrepreneur, speaker, philanthropist, animal advocate and founder of Beaux & Paws.

In 2017, Sir Darius was moved by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, and wanted to do his part to help. Learning that some rescue dogs were being transferred from the devastation in Texas and Puerto Rico to the ASPCA in New York, Sir Darius began creating bow ties. He wanted to help the displaced dogs look dapper and cute in hopes of finding their forever homes faster.

Sir Darius has since donated countless bow ties to shelters and adoption centers across the USA and United Kingdom.

Here are the questions I asked him:

How did you come up with the idea for your business?

Do you have a dog and what is his/her name?

What is your favorite part about what you do?

What’s your favorite type of dog?

What is your ultimate goal for your business?

How do you make all your bows and how long does it take?

Why do you love dogs so much?

BONUS QUESTIONS

How can I convince my dad to get me a dog?

How can people help animals in need?

What advice do you have for me?

You can learn more about Sir Darius on his website and Facebook page.

Catch all my previous 7 Questions interviews here and if you have an idea of somebody I should talk to, send me an email: emmy@eastidahonews.com.