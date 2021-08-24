How Delia Perdomo has helped Ann Marshall learn a major life lesson

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Ann Marshall has learned a lot of lessons over her decades of life experience. She says she finally understands the importance of asking for help when she needs it – and that’s where Delia helps. Delia is a caregiver at Morningstar and the two have become close friends.

We asked them to share some advice and what lessons they’ve learned from each other. Watch the video above for our interview.