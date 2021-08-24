How Delia Perdomo has helped Ann Marshall learn a major life lesson
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Life Lessons
Ann Marshall has learned a lot of lessons over her decades of life experience. She says she finally understands the importance of asking for help when she needs it – and that’s where Delia helps. Delia is a caregiver at Morningstar and the two have become close friends.
We asked them to share some advice and what lessons they’ve learned from each other. Watch the video above for our interview.