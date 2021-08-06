Idaho Falls man dead after crashing motorcycle into tree

IDAHO FALLS — A man is dead after crashing a motorcycle on Snake River Parkway early Friday morning.

The Idaho Falls Police Department reports getting called to the crash around 1 a.m. after someone driving by found the 26-year-old motorcyclist from Idaho Falls unresponsive. According to a department news release, officers and the Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived and found the man had died before the passerby spotted him.

Police say the motorcyclist appeared to have been going northbound on the Snake River Parkway after he turned off Sunnyside Road. The motorcycle left the road before he crashed into a tree, causing fatal injuries.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to IFPD.

While the man’s family has been notified, Idaho Falls has a policy of not releasing the names of crash victims.

The crash remains under investigation and IFPD says they do not expect to release any more information.