Idaho Falls man sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm

The following is a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office for Idaho.

BOISE — Kim Jarod Kouros Firouzbakhsh, 35, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 27 months in federal prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Firouzbakhsh to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, on May 2, 2020, Nampa police officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers identified Firouzbakhsh as a suspect and discovered a firearm in his pants pocket. Firouzbakhsh is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony drug conviction and was on parole at the time of the offense. Firouzbakhsh pleaded guilty to the firearms charge on March 16, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez praised the joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Nampa Police Department, which led to charges.

“It is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms. Repeat offenders caught with illegal weapons in Idaho will face federal prosecution,” said Mr. Gonzalez. “The Nampa Police Department and departments throughout Idaho are working closely with ATF to hold repeat offenders accountable for their continued criminal actions. We will continue to work together to make cases to keep our community safe from criminal offenders,” he concluded.