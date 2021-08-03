Idaho Falls Police inviting you to Community Night Out

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department wants to invite the community to National Night Out on Tuesday.

The event aims to build a stronger community by connecting citizens with the officers who patrol their streets daily, IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

“Most people really don’t have the opportunity to interact with police officers more than a few times in their life,” Clements said. “Most of the time for your average person, your interaction with a police officer is going to come on a day when you had something either bad happen to you, or you’re in a crisis or something negative going on.”

With IFPD striving to utilize a community-oriented policing strategy, officers want to meet the community in a positive setting. When holding Community Night Out, officers hope to use this strategy of public safety problems are really community problems that everyone — not just police — should work to solve.

“Having these types of events (not only) allows us to get out and talk to our community members and hear what they’re concerned about and what kind of things they see going on, but also allows us to share back.”

Idaho Falls Community Night Out will be at Russ Freeman Park at the Bandshell. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. with officers from all areas of the department. From the bomb squad to local patrol, community members can ask questions and see the department up close.

“There are definitely opportunities for more of the serious questions and serious topics discussions of what type of problems people (have) in the neighborhoods,” Clements said. “But for a lot of people, it’s just a fun opportunity for people to bring their kids out and get an up-close look at police vehicles and get to meet police officers.”

More details on the event can be found on the department’s Facebook and event page.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department