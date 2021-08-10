Life Lessons: How Maureen Wiser wants to be remembered

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Maureen Wiser has learned a lot over her decades of life and Kenadee Coles is learning lessons as one of Maureen’s caregivers. During our interview, Maureen shared that she hopes she’s remembered as somebody who was kind and patient.

Watch the video in the player above to see our entire interview with the two ladies.