Local man dies following semi-truck crash near Malad

MALAD — A local man is dead following a semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Interstate 15 near Malad, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Dan Delozier, 68, of Pocatello, was driving a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck, pulling two trailers loaded with wheat. He was southbound on I-15 at milepost 13 when he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve and the truck and trailers tipped over onto their side.

Delozier died of his injures at the scene of the crash.

The southbound I-15 milepost 13 ramp was blocked due to the crash and spilled wheat. As of noon Tuesday, crews remain on the scene working to recover the truck and trailers and complete the clean-up of the wheat.