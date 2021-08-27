Local man killed in Lemhi County after vehicle crashes into tree

SALMON — A Lemhi County resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 Friday.

The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. at milepost 301, just south of Salmon, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Eric Brimberry, 26, of Gibbonsville, was driving southbound on US-93 in a 2004 Ford F250.

While traveling, Brimberry drifted off the west side of the road, overcorrected, crossed both lanes of travel, and veered off the east side of the road.

Brimberry’s vehicle overturned and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

