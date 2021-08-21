Man accused of shooting gun and attacking woman in Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS — Police say a Rigby man shot at a woman and then attacked her while she called 911 from an Idaho Falls home.

The Idaho Falls Police Department received the call and responded to the home at about 10 a.m. Aug. 11.

The victim said David Shane Nicholas, 52, threatened suicide, which prompted her to go call 911. After the woman got to another room to call first responders, Nicholas allegedly fired the gun towards the room she entered, according to court documents.

While on the phone with 911 operators, Nicholas allegedly shoved the woman then went outside the apartment.

Nicholas was arrested and he posted $50,000 bail after being booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor unlawful discharge of a gun inside a home.

Although Nicholas is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Nicholas is scheduled for Aug. 25.