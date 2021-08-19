Man placed on rider for check fraud, grand theft

IDAHO FALLS — A local man convicted of check fraud will be sent on a rider program.

Tyler Robert Buchmiller, 30, received the sentence Aug. 9, after pleading guilty to two counts of felony forgery, three counts of grand theft and burglary. Several of the charges were from different incidents.

District Judge Dane H. Watkins gave Buchmiller an underlying two- to six-year prison sentence, which he may still have to serve if he is unsuccessful in the rider program.

A rider program is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison to complete their sentence or release them on probation.

Buchmiller pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with Bonneville County prosecutors. They agreed to drop numerous additional charges Buchmiller faced in exchange for the plea. Prosecutors also agreed to recommend Buchmiller be placed onto a rider.

Buchmiller was originally arrested in March at the Fred Meyer on Northgate Mile. At the time he had multiple warrants filed against him for check fraud.

When officers searched Buchmiller, they found drug paraphernalia and financial items belonging to other people, including nine individual checks, several checkbooks, two debit cards, two driver’s licenses, a Social Security card and two insurance cards.

It is not clear how Buchmiller had obtained the checks and other items belonging to other people.

In addition to the time in the rider program, court records show Watkins ordered Buchmiller to pay $6,627 in fees and fines.