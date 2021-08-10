Man police say was trying to give away meth outside grocery store now in custody

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies arrested a homeless man after reportedly trying to give away methamphetamine to people outside an Idaho Falls grocery store.

The Idaho Falls Police Department got called Saturday around 11 p.m. to the Fred Meyer on Northgate Mile after people spotted the man trying to give away meth. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Matthew Bruce, 39, had the illegal drug, syringes and a glass pipe leading to his arrest.

Officers found Bruce behind the grocery store. He said they could search him and “he had some stuff,” according to police reports. Bruce told police he had been using meth and officers noted in their reports the man would ramble.

Police say Bruce had two syringes, the glass pipe made out of a light bulb, two tubes to snort drugs and three grams of meth.

Court documents do not indicate why Bruce was allegedly trying to give away drugs to others.

Bruce was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Although Bruce is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Bruce is scheduled for Aug. 18 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.