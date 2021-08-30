Pet of the Week: Archie

Archie is an 8-year-old chihuahua mix who loves to be with his people! When you first meet Archie, he can be a little shy and nervous. But, give him just a little time, and he’ll open up and be ready to play!

Archie loves to play with his people and go on walks. He will nuzzle his head under your hand to gently remind you he needs some attention, and he’s a great travel buddy! Archie seems to be good with children and other dogs, too!

Archie has a heart of gold, and he can’t wait to find his fur-ever family! Please come meet this good boy at Snake River Animal Shelter (3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls). You can also call the shelter at 208-523-4219 with any questions, visit their website, or check out their Facebook or Instagram to see what’s happening at the shelter!

Watch Pet of the Week in Spanish here: