Pet of the Week: Hunny

Hunny’s been at Snake River Animal Shelter since June 2, 2021, and before that, she was at Idaho Falls Animal Shelter. Needless to say, Hunny can’t wait to go home with her fur-ever family!

Hunny is a 7-years-young lab mix that still has lots of love to give and plenty of energy. She loves treats, walks, playing in water, tennis balls, adventures, and people. She’s great at posing for pictures and can do cool tricks with her ball!

Hunny is a very happy girl, and you’ll easily recognize that when her strong wagging tail hits your leg! Other dogs don’t make Hunny happy, though, so she should not live with other dogs. She also shouldn’t live with cats, but people are her favorite, and she loves spending time with them! Little ones should be prepared though, because Hunny is energetic and gets excited, so she might knock small children over.

Hunny can’t wait to meet her fur-ever family and show them how good of a girl she is! You can come and meet Hunny at Snake River Animal Shelter (3000 Lindsay Blvd.) in Idaho Falls! Visit the shelter’s Facebook or Instagram pages for more info on and pictures of Hunny, or check out their website!