Pocatello police identify deceased couple after Friday murder-suicide

POCATELLO — Police have identified the husband and wife involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Pocatello.

Stephen Stoker, 36, and Melissa Stoker, 40, of Pocatello, were discovered dead after a 911 call around 8 p.m. Friday.

When officers from the Pocatello Police Department arrived at the scene, a home on the 2000 block of Bannock Highway, they found the bodies of Stephen and Melissa in a vehicle. Following an investigation, officers determined that both died from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported hearing the couple arguing, then two gunshots, according to a news release from Pocatello Police. Stephen shot and killed Melissa before taking his own life, the release reads.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.

