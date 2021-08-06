Selfless couple helping senior neighbor stunned with Feel Good Friday surprise

Everyone needs a good neighbor and when we received the following email from Linda about her neighbors, we knew they deserved a Feel Good Friday surprise.

Here’s what Linda said:

Donnie and Katie are my neighbors and always help me out but last month I had knee replacement surgery. I live alone so Donnie checked me into the hospital and then waited in the pre-op room to send messages to my family about when I was taken to surgery and so forth. Then he waited in the waiting room until the doctor came to talk to him. He then came to my room with me until I was settled in.

After I got home, Katie helped me get settled then every morning came and put my TED hose on me and filled my ice water circulation machine. She even learned how to make coffee (she’s not a coffee drinker) and would serve it to me.

In the evening, Katie and Donnie would come back over and fill my ice machine again, and then fill a huge container of water and ice for the night before locking up the house. I am so fortunate to be their neighbors and friend.

We wanted to thank Donnie and Katie for their service. Linda called them over to ask for “help” but that’s when we surprised them! Check it out in the video player above.