Shirley shares her Life Lessons and how she wants to be remembered

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

A few weeks ago, we introduced you to Shirley and Kia. Shirley lives at Morningstar and Kia is one of her care managers. They have developed a close relationship over their time together (Kia always reaches for items on the top shelf!) and enjoy spending time together.

We asked Shirley to share some of the lessons she’s learned over her life and she shared how she wants to be remembered. Watch the video above to see the rest of our interview.