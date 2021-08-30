Two sent to hospital with burns following incident at local restaurant

AMMON — Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night with burns from hot oil at a local restaurant.

Firefighters were called to The Firehouse Grill on Hitt Road around 7:45 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Initial reports indicate the people received burns from hot oil, but officials did not provide other details.

A 45-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition, Hammon says. A 20-year-old woman in stable condition was also taken to a local hospital.

“It just saddens us,” Firehouse Grill owner Kevin La Fleur told EastIdahoNews.com.

La Fleur declined to give additional details citing the privacy of those injured.