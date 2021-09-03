3 from Idaho Falls sentenced to federal prison on drug crimes

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO — Jesse Kirby, 45, Trevor Van Horn, 31, and Debra Trujillo, 63, all of Idaho Falls, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Kirby to 110 months imprisonment, Van Horn to 100 months imprisonment, and Trujillo to 96 months imprisonment. Kirby, Van Horn, and Trujillo were ordered to serve an additional five years of supervised release upon completion of their sentences.

According to court records, from October 2019 through January 2020, law enforcement investigated multiple individuals for distributing methamphetamine in southeast Idaho. Through the use of surveillance, undercover officers, controlled purchases, and search warrants, law enforcement found evidence that Robert Winterholler, 36, Trujillo, Van Horn, and Kirby were actively engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in southeast Idaho, and each was in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine. During the investigation, law enforcement recovered more than seven pounds of methamphetamine. In addition, law enforcement recovered drug ledgers, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and multiple firearms.

Winterholler, the remaining defendant, pleaded guilty on May 12, and is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20, before Judge Winmill at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.