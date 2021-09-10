A Feel Good Friday thanks for a woman who rescued a teenager’s pet bird days after it escaped

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of a special thank you.

This week we received a message from Karen about a woman who rescued a teenager’s pet bird and help reunite him with his happy owner.

Here’s what the email said:

My 14-year-old daughter’s cockatiel flew out the front door Tuesday morning flying way up north/west of our Rigby home. Chief is her hand raised, 5-month-old cockatiel. She was devastated and we posted all over lost and found pages on Facebook for help finding our cockatiel.

We posted flyers and contacted local vets and animal shelters. Our prayers were heartfelt and pleading for Chief. Here’s the miracle.

After five days and five Idaho nights, I got a call from Bonnie in Iona on Messenger saying they found a cockatiel. We rushed over and sure enough, it was Chief! He was located 10 miles south of our house in Iona. He truly is a survivor and it’s great crying tears of joy instead of tears of sadness all week. Bonnie wouldn’t even accept the $100 reward.

My daughter, Cora, was at a fireside when this all happened. We returned with her bird before she got home and recorded her reaction! Priceless. I would love to thank Bonnie and her family for doing the right thing and returning our bird to us.

We met up with Cora and Karen and they went with us to thank Bonnie! Check out the surprise in the video player above.