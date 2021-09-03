A wedding anniversary Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman whose husband and dog died within 24 hours

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of a special thank you.

This week we showed up at Sharon’s house in Iona after somebody sent us this message:

Last Tuesday (Sharon) had to put down her sweet dog Gordi, her beloved doxie. The following morning her husband fell and passed away. This poor lady has had to endure so much in such a short time period is grieving like no person should ever have to. She is such a giving person and always available for anyone in need. Right now I would do anything to just see her smile and know that others care about her just as much as she does them.

We knew we had to visit Sharon and spread a little love. What we didn’t know is that we showed up on her 58th wedding anniversary.

Watch the video above to see the surprise!