Arlene Hix shares her life lessons, what she learned as a mom and the key to a successful marriage

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We first met Arlene Hix in 2018. Six months earlier, she was traveling with her husband, Veldon, to Jackson Hole when he had a massive heart attack and they crashed into the Snake River. Veldon died and Arlene shared their story with us.

RELATED | I.F. woman who survived crash into frigid river describes the ‘many, many miracles’ that kept her alive

She is now living in Morningstar and agreed to chat with us about some of the lessons she has learned over the years. Watch the video in the player above for her inspiring words.