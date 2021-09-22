Beloved teacher unexpectedly dies at home

AMMON — Students, teachers and community members are mourning the loss of a beloved Tiebreaker Elementary School sixth grade teacher who died unexpectedly Tuesday at her home.

Karen Willert had been out sick several days prior to her death, according to an email from District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme sent to staff Wednesday morning. Woolstenhulme said a family member reported Willert was exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but an official cause of death has not been determined.

Willert has been teaching at Tiebreaker for the past nine years. She first began working for Bonneville School District in 2005 as a teacher at Ucon Elementary

“She was a beloved member of the Tiebreaker faculty, and her presence will be missed by staff and students,” Woolstenhulme wrote to employees. “This loss is a sobering reminder of the courage that each of you…show each day when you show up to be there for our kids. Your courage to continue to do so in the face of this pandemic is nothing less than heroic.”

Woolstenhulme said he does not want to make “any presumption about the cause of Karen’s passing” but noted the significant uptick in COVID-19 cases statewide and asked D93 employees to be vigilant.

“I would strongly encourage us to all wear masks when we cannot maintain physical distancing. I would also ask you to please give your most serious consideration to receiving the vaccine if you haven’t yet,” Woolstenhulme said.

Funeral details for Willert have not been announced.

SUPERINTENDENT SCOTT WOOLSTENHULME’S MESSAGE TO D93 EMPLOYEES:

