Candidates file for city council positions in Ucon and Iona

UCON — Candidates are gearing up for elections which are just two months away. Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The filing time period for those wanting to run for local office ended on Sep. 3. Candidates have filed to run for city council positions.

Here is a list of who is running in Ucon and Iona

Ucon:

Two city council seats are open:

Johnalee McDonald (incumbent)

Tyrell Maughan (incumbent)

Cory Hansen

Iona:

Two city council seats are open:

Michael Thompson (incumbent)

Kathy McNamara (incumbent)

James West

Evan Mann