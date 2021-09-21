TODAY'S WEATHER
Candidates file for city council positions in Ucon and Iona

Andrea Olson
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho Elects

  Published at

Ucon
City of Ucon, EastIdahoNews.com

UCON — Candidates are gearing up for elections which are just two months away. Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The filing time period for those wanting to run for local office ended on Sep. 3. Candidates have filed to run for city council positions.

Here is a list of who is running in Ucon and Iona

Ucon:

Two city council seats are open:

  • Johnalee McDonald (incumbent)
  • Tyrell Maughan (incumbent)
  • Cory Hansen

Iona:

Two city council seats are open:

  • Michael Thompson (incumbent)
  • Kathy McNamara (incumbent)
  • James West
  • Evan Mann
Iona
City of Iona, EastIdahoNews.com
