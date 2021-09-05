Climber found dead in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyoming — A climber was found dead in Grand Teton National Park Saturday.

Grand Teton National Park rangers received a report from a climber ascending Teewinot Mountain that a deceased male had been found at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route, according to a park news release.

Rangers arrived to the scene and recovered the remains of the deceased climber. The National Park Service is investigating how the death occurred.

The deceased climber appears to have been climbing alone with the intent of climbing the East Face route based on the marked map found with him. Rangers say route finding is difficult in that area.

Details on the deceased are being withheld until next-of-kin notifications are completed.