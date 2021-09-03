TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
Early morning house fire caused by electrical problems, officials say

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Photos: Central Fire District

RIGBY — A house sustained approximately $60,000 in damage after an early morning house fire, officials say.

Central Fire District’s Rigby, Menan and Lewisville stations were called to the fire on the 400 block of 3950 East around 12:30 a.m. Friday. They discovered it started in the basement and crawl space of the home, according to a Central Fire District news release. It burned floor joists and the underside of the main floor.

The homeowner, who attempted to find and extinguish the fire, experienced some breathing problems due to smoke inhalation. EMTs treated the homeowner on the scene.

Officials believe the fire was caused by electrical problems.

