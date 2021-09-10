East Idaho Eats: A sweet take at the fair on the classic hamburger

BLACKFOOT — Most hamburgers come on buns, but that is not the case at Outlaw Catering Company at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Owners Tyler and Courtney Archibald decide to take the classic American hamburger and place it on a glazed spudnut topped the cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce. They call it the Bullseye burger.

“The combination is pretty incredible,” Tyler told EastIdahoNews.com. “You could get a regular burger anywhere with regular buns. I think we really just wanted to try something different for the fair.”

As a side, Outlaw Catering also includes crispy double battered french fries.

They also don’t just serve beef patties. Outlaw Catering also offers a chicken version and a Philly cheesesteak. Those looking for a traditional burger can also buy what they call the “boring burger,” which uses just a traditional bun.

The Archibald’s are so confident people will enjoy the Bullseye burger’s spudnut bun; they offer a guarantee that if you don’t like it, you can trade for the “boring burger” bun at no charge. This year at the fair, he recalled only one person doing so.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Saturday.

