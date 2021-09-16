Here’s who is running for office in Blackfoot
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
BLACKFOOT — Municipal elections are coming up across eastern Idaho. Here is who is running for office in Blackfoot.
Mayor:
- Marc Carroll (incumbent)
- Ron Ramirez
- Craig A. Stuart
- Jim Thomas
Council Seat 1:
- Chris Jensen (incumbent)
- Sean Williams
- Matthew Wright
Council Seat 2:
- Layne “Skip” Gardner (incumbent)
- Mike Krehbiel
In the coming weeks, EastIdahoNews.com will send candidate questionnaires to those seeking election.
The 2021 General Election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 2.