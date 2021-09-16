Here’s who is running for office in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Municipal elections are coming up across eastern Idaho. Here is who is running for office in Blackfoot.

Mayor:

Marc Carroll (incumbent)

Ron Ramirez

Craig A. Stuart

Jim Thomas

Council Seat 1:

Chris Jensen (incumbent)

Sean Williams

Matthew Wright

Council Seat 2:

Layne “Skip” Gardner (incumbent)

Mike Krehbiel

In the coming weeks, EastIdahoNews.com will send candidate questionnaires to those seeking election.

The 2021 General Election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 2.