Here’s who is running for office in Blackfoot

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT — Municipal elections are coming up across eastern Idaho. Here is who is running for office in Blackfoot.

Mayor:

  • Marc Carroll (incumbent)
  • Ron Ramirez
  • Craig A. Stuart
  • Jim Thomas

Council Seat 1:

  • Chris Jensen (incumbent)
  • Sean Williams
  • Matthew Wright

Council Seat 2:

  • Layne “Skip” Gardner (incumbent)
  • Mike Krehbiel

In the coming weeks, EastIdahoNews.com will send candidate questionnaires to those seeking election.

The 2021 General Election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 2.

