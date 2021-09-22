I-15 near McCammon closed in both directions after semi overturns

MCCAMMON — Interstate 15 is blocked in both directions near McCammon following a crash Tuesday night.

Southbound and northbound lanes, along with part of the southbound off-ramp, are closed, according to Idaho State Police. Witnesses say a semi-truck overturned at the McCammon/Lava Hot Springs exit.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers should expect delays in the area.

It’s unknown what caused the crash but EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.

You can also find the latest traffic conditions from the Idaho Department of Transportation here.