Lemon Smashers serves up delicious cold drinks for a hot day at the fair

BLACKFOOT — Idaho’s original smashed lemonade is back this year at the Eastern Idaho State Fair after missing a year due to COVID-19. They are ready to smash and shake their creations and give you the best lemonade or limeade you have ever tasted!

Lemon Smashers has been in business for about 12 years and their two most popular drinks are the whipped huckleberry smasher and the strawberry lemonade.

“We take a lemon, lime, or orange and smash it. We add simple syrup and we add a strawberry puree to it. This is the first flavor that we actually started selling and it just took off from there basically,” said Brendyn Williams, manager at Lemon Smashers.

Williams said they took home a first place prize in the Best Fair Food Competition Thursday. They took the top prize in the “Best New Sweet” category for their whipped huckleberry smasher.

“We add a hemp-based dairy-free cream to it and it’s amazing. It’s one of my favorites,” he said.

There are flavors like raspberry, watermelon, peach, Piña colada, prickly pear and many others.

Strawberry lemonade, Andrea Olson EastIdahonews.com

Williams said they try to make drinks very quickly. It’s a friendly competition that, on average, has employees making two drinks every minute. Williams explained that he loves the fair.

“I love how hectic it is. I love when it’s super busy and long lines. Just come out and enjoy the fair, enjoy the people, enjoy the food. It’s amazing!” he said.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Sept. 11.

A map of all the food vendors at the Eastern Idaho State Fair is available here.