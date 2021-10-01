Local kid reporter interviews Elmo on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

IDAHO FALLS — Our very own kid reporter was back on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Thursday asking Elmo some hard-hitting questions.

Emmy Eaton is the daughter of EastIdahoNews.com News Director Nate Eaton and is a contributor on the nationally syndicated daytime talk show. Emmy recently flew to New York where she met with Barrymore and taped the interview with Elmo in front of a studio audience.

Emmy asked the ‘Sesame Street’ star how old he is, what he likes to snack on, who his best friend is and if he has any advice for her.

Since last summer, Emmy has interviewed over 70 people as part of her weekly ‘7 Questions’ segments. You can watch her interview with Elmo in the video player above and catch all of her interviews here.