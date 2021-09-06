Pet of the Week: Maggie

Maggie was adopted! Between the time of filming Maggie’s video and publishing it, this sweet girl found her fur-ever family. Congratulations, Maggie!

Snake River Animal Shelter has many dogs and cats available for adoption, so please go and meet them! One specific dog, Char, has been at Snake River Animal Shelter for quite some time, and he would love to find his fur-ever home!

Char is a very sweet boy. He is a 7-year-old lab mix that usually gets along with other dogs (dog selective). He loves people and just wants their affection. Char is also incredibly good at playing fetch and catching the ball in the air. This boy loves his tennis ball! If you’re looking for a dog that enjoys walks and playing (he loves the water, too!) but will also be content sitting by you on the couch, Char’s your boy! Char does best with older kids who know how to respectfully treat dogs.

Please come and meet the animals, including Char, at SRAS! The shelter is located at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can also see pictures of the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.