Pet of the Week: Rosalina

Rosalina, a 5-year-old lab mix, would make a wonderful companion! She loves to go on walks, give kisses, and explore. If Rosalina lives with kids, they should know how to respectfully treat her – calm, gentle, not in her face, etc. (She’d probably just do best with older kids.)

Rosalina has a great doggy smile and adorable puppy-dog eyes. She isn’t very interested in toys, but she does love treats! Rosalina would do best as the only pet in the home – she’s not a big fan of cats or other dogs.

Rosalina is a very affectionate and beautiful girl, and she can’t wait to meet her fur-ever family! Please come and meet her at Snake River Animal Shelter (3000 Lindsay Blvd.) You can also see pictures of Rosalina and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram, or website.