Pocatello/Chubbuck School District will require masks starting Monday

POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 adopted a roadmap Tuesday for the rest of the 2021-2022 school year.

The roadmap prioritizes in-person, five days a week learning for the entire school year. The board also voted in a 3-2 decision to require masks/face coverings, effective Monday, September 27 for all grades K-12.

The mask/face covering requirement allows for a provision for individuals to opt-out for a legitimate medical exemption.

The district accepted public comment regarding the revised roadmap starting Aug. 31 through Sept. 16. The 345 responses received were compiled and shared with the board for members to review prior to adopting the roadmap.

“>The roadmap can be reviewed here.

“As we continue to prioritize in-person learning, we recognize that to remain in school and to maintain all of our activities, we will need the cooperation of our staff, learners parents and patrons as we all persist in navigating the challenging conditions Covid-19 has on operating our schools safely and effectively,” Superintendent Doug Howell said.