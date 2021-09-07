UPDATE: Man arrested after reportedly shooting gun in Rigby neighborhood

UPDATE:

Police have a man in custody after they say he fired a handgun after getting into a fight outside a Rigby home.

Rigby Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called around 2 p.m. to the 100 block of East 2nd North after two men got into a physical fight. Timothy Ales left the fight before coming back with a 9mm handgun, according to a Rigby Police Department news release.

Ales reportedly fired the handgun multiple times but did not hit anyone.

Police arrested Ales for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers say additional charges are pending further investigation.

“The Rigby Police Department would like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with the response to and securing of the scene and Central Fire District for their assistance with medically clearing the involved parties,” the news release reads.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RIGBY — Investigators have reportedly closed a street in Rigby after a “disturbance” Tuesday afternoon.

Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower tells EastIdahoNews.com officers were called to East 2nd North sometime after 2 p.m.

Multiple witnesses say part of the road is blocked by investigators and yellow police tape.

Investigators are still gathering details, but Tower says no one was injured or killed in the incident.

Rigby Police are expected to release more details Tuesday evening.