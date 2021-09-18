Roadway repair in Rexburg to start Monday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department. In Rexburg, Idaho Highway 33 is part of West Main Street and North Second East.

RIGBY — On Monday, Sept. 20, the Idaho Transportation Department will begin repairs on Idaho Highway 33 in Madison County. Work will occur through the city of Rexburg, where crews will mill and repave portions of the roadway to improve safety and the driving experience for motorists.

“We are working to fix areas of the highway that have developed potholes,” ITD Manager Bryan Young said. “This will help to both ensure that the roadway lasts as intended and prevent the development of future potholes this coming winter.”

Drivers will encounter single lane reductions while repairs are underway. Traffic patterns will shift as crews progress along the highway so drivers are advised to pay close attention to signage and watch for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work zone.

Repairs are anticipated to take place between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Weather permitting, crews are anticipated to complete work by the end of the week.