Sorensen, Beitia battle for mayor, eight running to fill three council seats in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — Rebekah Sorensen was named the interim mayor of American Falls last summer after second-term mayor Marc Beitia stepped down from public office.

Now, both Sorensen and Beitia have decided to run again — this time they will be against each other.

Sorensen was elected for city council in 2019, but has filled the role of mayor for around 14 months.

Beitia, the Idaho Education Association 2019 Teacher of the Year, was serving his third term as mayor before stepping down last summer.

There will also be three city council seats up for grabs in November.

M. Dan Hammond, Gilbert Hofmeister and Jeffrey Blauer are each running for reelection. They are challenged by Mike Ferguson, Susan Love, Marshall Henrie, Joyce Foster and Tamy Trent.

The 2021 General Election is scheduled for Nov. 2, EastIdahoNews.com will provide voters in American Falls and other cities in east Idaho with candidate information as voting season goes on.