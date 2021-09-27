State Board of Education releases report on Rigby Middle School shooting

RIGBY — The Idaho State Board of Education’s School Safety and Security Program released its report Monday on lessons learned following the May shooting at Rigby Middle School.

Two students and a custodian were wounded and a sixth-grade girl was taken into custody.

The 11-page report was generated from interviews with district staff and local emergency responders who were on the scene during and after the incident. The report lists 29 recommendations on a variety of topics including emergency communications, planning and training, and crisis mental health support.

“This was a traumatic experience for everyone involved and we learned some valuable lessons from the interviews that we hope will help prevent future acts of violence,” says School Safety and Security Program Manager Mike Munger.

The report was presented Monday to the Idaho School Safety and Security Advisory Board, which is made up of public school, law enforcement and emergency response officials, legislators, parents and teachers.

You can read the entire report here.