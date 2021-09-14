Travel back in time with North American History this Saturday

SHELLEY — This weekend locals can take a step back into North America’s colonial era at a reenactment event in Shelley.

The “Living History Convergence” event starts Saturday morning and is open to the public. Locals can explore camps, see craftsmen of the era demonstrating their skills and there’s even an opportunity to discover and experience what life was like during the founding of the United States.

“It is a way to learn about history in a personal manner. You can talk to people who portray historical characters, you can learn about events from very knowledgable people who are portraying a particular time period,” said Nancy Makey, a member of the Northwest Living History Association.

Makey says there will be games for kids and broom-making. She said people will get to learn about the colonial and revolutionary wartime period, the civil war, and an Abraham Lincoln impersonator will even be there.

This is the fourth year of the event and organizers are hoping they can have a good turnout.

The event is free and will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sep. 18 at the North Bingham County Historical Park in Shelley. The General Store will be open in the park too. The event is sponsored by the Northwest Living History Association and the North Bingham County Historical Park. Click here for more details.

Living History Convergence Event | Courtesy Nancy Makey